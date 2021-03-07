Zacks: Brokerages Expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Everi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.07. Everi reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Everi.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EVRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $52,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,836.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $187,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 158,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,740. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,784,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter valued at $12,784,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter worth $9,752,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Everi in the 4th quarter worth $8,344,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Everi by 53.7% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 538,404 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everi stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. Everi has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 3.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.21.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

