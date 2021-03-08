-$0.04 EPS Expected for Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Corvus Gold.
Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).
Corvus Gold Company Profile
Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
