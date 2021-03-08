-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.15). OneSpaWorld reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 900%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 98.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded OneSpaWorld from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. OneSpaWorld has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OSW opened at $11.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.65. OneSpaWorld has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $12.03.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSW. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the third quarter worth $102,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.9% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,164,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 43,457 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 23.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68,990 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth $1,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

