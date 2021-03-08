-$0.20 EPS Expected for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.11). Codexis posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Codexis.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDXS. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Codexis in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Codexis stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.64. The stock had a trading volume of 64,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,160. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.17. Codexis has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $29.56.

In other Codexis news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $62,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,211,727.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $199,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,068.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Codexis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Codexis by 199.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Recommended Story: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codexis (CDXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.