-$0.20 EPS Expected for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.11). Codexis posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDXS. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Codexis in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Codexis stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.64. The stock had a trading volume of 64,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,160. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.17. Codexis has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $29.56.

In other Codexis news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $62,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,211,727.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $199,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,068.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Codexis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Codexis by 199.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Recommended Story: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codexis (CDXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit