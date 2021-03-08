$0.54 EPS Expected for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.62. Deckers Outdoor reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $12.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $14.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.20 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total transaction of $147,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,884.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total transaction of $5,036,299.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,539,028.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,870 shares of company stock worth $9,125,104 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 5.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $316.87. The stock had a trading volume of 14,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $318.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.68. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $340.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

