-$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2021

Analysts expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) to post ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.50). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.99). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRNX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

CRNX traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.05. 5,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,470. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.61.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 511,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 117,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 334.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

Earnings History and Estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

