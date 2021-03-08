-$0.59 EPS Expected for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.50). Seagen posted earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SGEN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.43.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,733,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.44, for a total transaction of $5,061,631.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,728 shares of company stock valued at $24,651,254. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $231,102,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Seagen by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Seagen by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,738,000 after purchasing an additional 23,068 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $1,246,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $149.35 on Friday. Seagen has a 12 month low of $90.57 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.03. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.80 and a beta of 1.11.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

