-$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) will post ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allakos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.81). Allakos reported earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allakos will report full year earnings of ($4.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.44) to ($3.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($6.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.42) to ($4.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allakos.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALLK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Allakos in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allakos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

In other Allakos news, Director Paul Edward Walker sold 103,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $14,611,505.35. Also, major shareholder Robert J. More sold 12,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.78, for a total value of $1,492,979.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,158 shares of company stock worth $19,365,120. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Allakos in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 17.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in Allakos by 47.7% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allakos by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLK traded down $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.30. 10,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,358. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.49 and a beta of 1.02. Allakos has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.50.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

