$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will post sales of $1.48 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.52 billion. Taylor Morrison Home reported sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year sales of $7.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $7.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMHC. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,024,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,553 shares of company stock worth $2,942,610 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 347.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 89.9% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,837. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.86. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $31.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

