1,227 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Acquired by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $174.48 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $101.87 and a twelve month high of $181.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.83.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

