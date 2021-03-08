40,641 Shares in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,641 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CX stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. As a group, analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Santander cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.87.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.