5,315 Shares in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,315 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 322.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $57.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.94. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.19.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $987.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.03 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush upgraded Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

