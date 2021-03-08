Aave (AAVE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $581.24 Million

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 8th. Aave has a market cap of $5.29 billion and $581.24 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave coin can now be bought for approximately $425.36 or 0.00818450 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Aave has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00060463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00009397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00026146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00061293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00029910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00041721 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003649 BTC.

About Aave

AAVE is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,431,442 coins. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

