Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Rating Increased to Positive at Susquehanna Bancshares

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares to a “positive” rating in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $290.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $267.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.96% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.81.
Accenture stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $252.27. The stock had a trading volume of 11,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,362. The company has a market cap of $166.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.54. Accenture has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18.
In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.
Accenture Company Profile
Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.
