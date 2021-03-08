Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Rating Increased to Positive at Susquehanna Bancshares

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares to a “positive” rating in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $290.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $267.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.81.

Accenture stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $252.27. The stock had a trading volume of 11,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,362. The company has a market cap of $166.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.54. Accenture has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

