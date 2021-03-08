Admiral Group’s (AMIGY) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Admiral Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Admiral Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Shares of Admiral Group stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.94. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $44.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.91.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.