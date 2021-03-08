AerCap (NYSE:AER) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.33

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.33 and last traded at $56.68, with a volume of 1348 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.80.

Several research firms recently commented on AER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AerCap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -195.38 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. AerCap’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,994,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $6,307,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile (NYSE:AER)

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

