Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) to report ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.92). Agios Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 118.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($5.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.17) to ($5.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($6.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.20) to ($4.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The business had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AGIO shares. Barclays increased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

AGIO stock opened at $48.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average of $42.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $58.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,346,000 after purchasing an additional 172,394 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,822,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,964,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,691,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,725,000 after acquiring an additional 144,593 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 782.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,532,000 after acquiring an additional 393,452 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

