Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $50.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $55.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.89 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $58.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.32.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The business had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 309.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 29,990.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

