AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 296,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,322 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGNC. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,460,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,666,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,277,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,841,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 107.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,254 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $15.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 0.96. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.54.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

