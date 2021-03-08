Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.52

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.52 and last traded at $50.06, with a volume of 2857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.99.

AL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Lease presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.25.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

In other news, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $1,049,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $1,006,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,483.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Air Lease by 7,032.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,887,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,862,000 after buying an additional 1,861,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,874 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,559,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,077,000 after purchasing an additional 637,520 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Air Lease by 348.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,860,000 after purchasing an additional 500,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

