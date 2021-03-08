Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)’s stock price rose 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.99 and last traded at $18.92. Approximately 320,324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 370,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

ALEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 889.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.01%. On average, analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 15.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Colony Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.3% in the third quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 395,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

