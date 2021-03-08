Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $113.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a one year low of $77.37 and a one year high of $121.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

