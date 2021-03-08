Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 218,786 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,786 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.26% of EQT worth $8,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EQT by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209,436 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in EQT by 1.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,920,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,277,000 after purchasing an additional 171,804 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in EQT by 4,682.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,320,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,471 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in EQT by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,190,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,847,000 after purchasing an additional 395,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in EQT by 21.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,483,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after purchasing an additional 261,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $17.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.26.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

EQT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

