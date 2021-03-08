Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 324,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,652,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 299.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $23.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.98. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $30,277,497.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,685,743.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $299,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,259,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,413,447.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,100,501 shares of company stock valued at $85,676,652.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair lowered Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

