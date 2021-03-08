AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CBH)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) declared a dividend on Monday, March 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Thursday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.
Shares of CBH stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.54. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $10.28.
AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile
