Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Short Interest Update

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 414,700 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the January 28th total of 304,800 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, CFO Anthony A. Hung sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Adam J. Pliska sold 50,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $139,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AESE opened at $2.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $85.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.22. Allied Esports Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.