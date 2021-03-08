AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 48,130,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the January 28th total of 37,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of AMC opened at $8.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $20.36.

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $534,740,177.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,360,619 shares of company stock worth $558,087,119 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 192,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 66,810 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 2,878.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 601,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 581,293 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 64,164 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 51,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

AMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.15.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

