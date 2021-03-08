AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Director Sells $609,163.01 in Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,249.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ABC traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,871. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $112.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.04.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ABC. Argus upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.10.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

