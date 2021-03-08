AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Short Interest Down 18.3% in February

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the January 28th total of 2,730,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded up $3.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.88. 17,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,637. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $112.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Argus raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.10.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 78,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 42,508 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 283,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,290,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,895,000 after purchasing an additional 127,523 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 322,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after purchasing an additional 256,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

