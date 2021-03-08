Analysts Expect Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to post sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Autoliv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.16 billion and the highest is $2.23 billion. Autoliv posted sales of $1.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year sales of $9.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.11 billion to $9.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.62 billion to $10.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on ALV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Autoliv from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.94.

In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $197,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter worth $206,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter worth $2,000,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 10.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter worth $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALV traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.20. The stock had a trading volume of 616,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,374. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.63 and a 200-day moving average of $85.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.66 and a beta of 1.91. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $38.16 and a fifty-two week high of $97.33.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

