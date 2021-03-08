Analysts Expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Will Announce Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will announce earnings of $2.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.71. Facebook posted earnings of $1.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year earnings of $11.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.94 to $12.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.96 to $14.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $264.28 on Friday. Facebook has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.63 and a 200-day moving average of $270.24. The company has a market capitalization of $752.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,347,476 shares of company stock valued at $359,991,741 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in Facebook by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 4.1% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

