Analysts Expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Announce $2.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to post earnings per share of $2.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.23 and the lowest is $2.20. NXP Semiconductors posted earnings per share of $2.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year earnings of $9.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $9.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NXP Semiconductors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.24.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $180.90 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $200.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.91. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,209,204.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,796 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,327. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.