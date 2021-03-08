Analysts Expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Announce $2.21 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2021

Brokerages expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to post earnings per share of $2.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.23 and the lowest is $2.20. NXP Semiconductors posted earnings per share of $2.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year earnings of $9.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $9.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.24.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $180.90 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $200.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.91. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,209,204.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,796 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,327. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit