Analysts Expect RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Will Post Earnings of $3.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to announce $3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.45. RenaissanceRe posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 417.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full-year earnings of $14.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.46 to $15.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $16.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.68 to $17.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RenaissanceRe.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

RNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $199.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

RNR stock opened at $164.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.77. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $201.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RenaissanceRe (RNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.