Analysts Set ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) PT at $15.00

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $13.47. 97,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,833. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.