Analysts Set Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Target Price at $13.42

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.42.
GLNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.
Shares of GLNG opened at $10.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.
Golar LNG Company Profile
Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.
