Analysts Set Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Target Price at $13.42

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.42.

GLNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of GLNG opened at $10.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 368.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

