Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TCW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE: TCW) recently:
- 2/25/2021 – Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$2.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2021 – Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$2.15 to C$2.25. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2021 – Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.25 to C$2.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2021 – Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.30 to C$2.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2021 – Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.90 to C$2.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/19/2021 – Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) was upgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$2.30 price target on the stock, up previously from C$1.40.
- 1/13/2021 – Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.
- 1/12/2021 – Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.20 to C$2.30. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2021 – Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.60 to C$1.90.
Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,018,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.44. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.42 and a one year high of C$1.98. The stock has a market cap of C$492.82 million and a PE ratio of -2.17.
In related news, insider Clarke Inc. sold 298,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$477,920.00.
