Andesa Financial Management Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Garmin by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Garmin by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $382,476.60. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,005,010.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,171 shares of company stock worth $2,112,004. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $122.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $133.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.77 and a 200-day moving average of $112.30.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRMN. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

