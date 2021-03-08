Andesa Financial Management Inc. Sells 25,679 Shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) by 71.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,679 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proequities Inc. raised its position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPFF opened at $11.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48. Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $11.94.

