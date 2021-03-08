Andesa Financial Management Inc. Sells 261 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,762 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $69.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.23. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $71.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.