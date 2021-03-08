Aperio Group LLC Acquires 1,890 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,151 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 282.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 522.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOB opened at $52.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.73. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $58.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOB. Raymond James increased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

