Aperio Group LLC Acquires 3,015 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,336,000 after buying an additional 17,918 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 4.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 4,494 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $289,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,374,268.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 7,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $482,166.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,853,643.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,651 shares of company stock valued at $8,325,256 over the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KFY. Truist increased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $61.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 227.30 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.05.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

