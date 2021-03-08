Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.06% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $25.98 on Monday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.57.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

RYTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

