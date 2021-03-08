Aperio Group LLC Grows Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 182.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

In other Hawaiian news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HA stock opened at $26.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.73. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $28.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.36.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.49) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $149.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HA. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.