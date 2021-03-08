Aperio Group LLC Has $752,000 Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CORT. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $11,290,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $10,722,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $6,309,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,512,000 after buying an additional 253,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 149.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 352,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 211,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $101,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $143,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,489 shares of company stock worth $5,045,103. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $24.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average is $22.14. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.04. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $85.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CORT shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

