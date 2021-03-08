Aperio Group LLC Purchases 2,459 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,005 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABCB. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABCB. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

In related news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $309,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $262,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $880,680. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABCB stock opened at $50.35 on Monday. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

