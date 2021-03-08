Aperio Group LLC Sells 361 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in InterDigital during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the third quarter worth about $211,000. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InterDigital alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on IDCC shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $63.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. Equities research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.