Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Shares of AINV stock opened at $14.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $913.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.00. Apollo Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is presently 57.41%.

In related news, Director Barbara Ruth Matas bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $79,940.00. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.82.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.