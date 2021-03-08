Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Holdings Lifted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,239 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Aramark were worth $8,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Aramark during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the third quarter valued at $215,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $41.24 on Monday. Aramark has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.88.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is -258.82%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARMK. Barclays upped their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.42.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

