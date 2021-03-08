Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2021

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the January 28th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In other Arbutus Biopharma news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,307,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,537,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,337,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 28.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABUS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.09.

ABUS stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The company has a market cap of $280.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.15.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit