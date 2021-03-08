Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Short Interest Update

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the January 28th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In other Arbutus Biopharma news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,307,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,537,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,337,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 28.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABUS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.09.

ABUS stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The company has a market cap of $280.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.15.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

