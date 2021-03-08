ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,322,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,745,546 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $76,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MT opened at $24.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.28. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $25.75.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

In other ArcelorMittal news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of ArcelorMittal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $644,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

